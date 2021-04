Krug recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Krug picked up the secondary assist on Sammy Blais' tally in the first period. The helper put Krug at the 20-poing mark, which took him 39 games to achieve this season. His offense in 2020-21 hasn't been at the level he showed over his last four years as a Bruin, but it's still been solid production from the blue line. Krug has added 86 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 23 PIM this year.