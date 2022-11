Krug (upper body) is good to play in Thursday's game against the Islanders.

Krug left Monday's 5-1 loss to Los Angeles during the third period, but he didn't end up missing a full game because of the upper-body injury. He's projected to serve on the second pairing with Justin Faulk on Thursday. Krug has a goal, three points, two hits and 10 blocks in eight games this season while averaging 19:49 of ice time.