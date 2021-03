Krug notched an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Krug's pass from the point set up Mike Hoffman for a one-timer on the right wing that beat Kings goalie Cal Petersen. The helper was Krug's fourth in the last four games. The 29-year-old rearguard has one tally, 14 assists, a plus-15 rating and 60 shots on goal through 24 games in his first season with the Blues.