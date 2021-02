Krug produced a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Krug and David Perron worked a give-and-go through the neutral zone, with Krug then feeding the winger one more time at the left circle for the game-winner. The 29-year-old Krug is up to 10 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-12 rating in 17 appearances. The blueliner has five helpers through eight games in February.