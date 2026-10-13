Krug (ankle) was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Blues on Monday, per PuckPedia.

Krug's move to long-term injured reserve was partially a financial decision, as it allows the Blues to exceed the salary cap by $4 million. The 35-year-old blueliner hasn't played since the 2023-24 campaign, but he hasn't officially ruled out a return. Regardless of when he decides to hang up his skates, the 13-year NHL veteran will be remembered as an excellent two-way player, as he currently sits at 483 points, 621 hits and 832 blocked shots across 778 regular-season outings.