Krug will stay back in St. Louis ahead of Thursday's road trip to Detroit following the birth of his child, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

While Krug won't be with the team Thursday, he is expected to link up with the club in California for matchups versus Anaheim and Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. With Krug unavailable, Calle Rosen will step into the third pairing while Justin Faulk figures to move up to the No. 1 power-play unit. For his part, Krug has just 28 points in 52 games this season and almost certainly won't reach the 40-point threshold, a mark he has previously hit in six of the last seven campaigns.