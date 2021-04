Krug provided a pair of assists, two shots on net and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

Krug set up Sammy Blais' first period tally and added a secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's power-play goal in the third. The 30-year-old Krug is up to 29 points (12 on the power play), 106 shots, 56 blocked shots, 47 hits and a plus-8 rating through 48 appearances in a top-four role.