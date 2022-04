Krug (upper body) won't play Saturday against Arizona, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

When asked about Krug's status, coach Craig Berube told reporters "I don't think it makes sense to put him in there tonight the way he is right now. I think he's going to be fine, but again, I don't want to risk a long-term injury." Based on Berube's comments, at this point it wouldn't be surprising to see the Blues hold Krug out until the playoffs get underway.