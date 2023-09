The Blues announced Tuesday that Krug suffered a right-foot injury while training for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Krug is scheduled to be re-evaluated Oct. 1, so he could be hindered by the issue for most of training camp. It's unclear at this time if he will be ready for the Blues' season opener versus Dallas on Oct. 12. Krug accounted for seven goals, 32 points, 126 shots on net and 87 blocked shots in 63 games during the 2022-23 campaign.