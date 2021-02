Krug exited in the second period of Monday's game versus the Coyotes with an upper-body injury.

Krug won't return to Monday's game. The 29-year-old posted nine points through his first 16 games with the Blues. The team will provide an update before Thursday's matchup against the Sharks. Marco Scandella (upper body) or Niko Mikkola are the top candidates to fill in if Krug can't go.