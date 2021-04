Krug (undisclosed) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play against the Avalanche on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Krug wasn't at Monday's morning skate and it's unclear if he simply got some extra rest or was dealing with a minor injury. Either way, the 30-year-old blueliner will assume his usual top-pair role with the Blues. He's tallied 25 points and a plus-7 rating through 45 games this season.