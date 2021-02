Krug registered a pair of assists, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Coyotes.

Krug assisted on both of Mike Hoffman's goals in a span of 2:50 late in the third period. The 29-year-old Krug has collected five of his seven points this year in the last five games. The defenseman has added a plus-9 rating, 20 shots on goal, 13 blocked shots and 12 hits in 11 outings overall.