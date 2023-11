Krug notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Both helpers came in the first period as the Blues jumped out to a 3-1 lead. Krug went the first 10 games of the season without getting onto the scoresheet, but he's flipped the switch over the last 10 with a goal and nine points, including three multi-point performances. As long as the 32-year-old defenseman keeps his spot on the top power-play unit, Krug will be worth a roster spot in most fantasy formats.