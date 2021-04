Krug collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

The defenseman helped set up Ivan Barbashev late in the first period and Mike Hoffman for the eventual game-winner midway through the third. Krug finally seems comfortable with the Blues, piling up nine assists over the last 12 games, and on the season he has one goal and 25 points through 45 contests.