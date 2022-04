Krug scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Bruins.

Facing the team he made his NHL debut with back in 2011-12, Krug came in off the blue line to beat Jeremy Swayman from the slot late in the second period, tying the game at 2-2, before he helped set up Vladimir Tarasenko for the game's final tally in the third. Krug had missed the prior 10 games with an upper-body injury, and on the season he now has nine goals and 37 points through 58 contests.