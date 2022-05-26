Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 on Friday or Game 7 on Sunday (if necessary) against Colorado, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series against the Wild. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless the team is able to advance past the Avalanche. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists through 64 contests during the regular season.