Krug (lower body) is unlikely to return for Game 6 or Game 7 (if necessary) against Colorado per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Krug has missed eight contests after suffering a lower-body injury in the Blues' opening-round series. While the 31-year-old defenseman has resumed skating, it doesn't sound like he'll be an option for St. Louis unless they're able to advance past Colorado. Krug recorded 9 goals and 34 assists during the regular season.