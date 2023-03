Krug (personal) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Anaheim, Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site reports.

Krug sat out Thursday's 4-3 victory over Detroit due to the the birth of his new baby. The Blues defender has supplied six goals, 28 points, 103 shots on net and 72 blocks in 52 games this season. Krug is slated to replace Calle Rosen in the lineup.