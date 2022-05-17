According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Krug missed the final three games of St. Louis' first-round win over Minnesota with a lower-body issue, and the fact that he's heading to Colorado to rehab his injury suggests he's likely still a ways away from returning to action. Youngster Scott Perunovich will probably continue to man the point on the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit until Krug is cleared to rejoin the lineup.