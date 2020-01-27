General manager Doug Armstrong has cleared waivers and has been assigned to AHL San Antonio, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Brouwer was brought aboard off a PTO due to a plethora of injuries to the Blues' forward corps, but now that the team is healthy and his services are no longer necessary. As a result, Armstrong said he's giving Brouwer a week to ponder his options, which means the 34-year-old winger may not report to the minors. The Blues could also seek trade options for Brouwer at the deadline, but he likely won't bring in much of a haul after posting just one point over 10 games this year.