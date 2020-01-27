Blues' Troy Brouwer: Assigned to AHL
General manager Doug Armstrong has cleared waivers and has been assigned to AHL San Antonio, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Brouwer was brought aboard off a PTO due to a plethora of injuries to the Blues' forward corps, but now that the team is healthy and his services are no longer necessary. As a result, Armstrong said he's giving Brouwer a week to ponder his options, which means the 34-year-old winger may not report to the minors. The Blues could also seek trade options for Brouwer at the deadline, but he likely won't bring in much of a haul after posting just one point over 10 games this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.