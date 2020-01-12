Blues' Troy Brouwer: Can't crack lineup
Brouwer has been a healthy scratch for 10 straight games.
The Blues are fairly healthy right now, so Brouwer can't get back in the fold. He's only played 10 games this year and recorded one point. Considering Sammy Blais (wrist) is nearing a return, this could become the status quo for the journeyman.
