Blues' Troy Brouwer: Hung up with visa issues
Brouwer (visa issues) won't play in Saturday's game against the Predators, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Brouwer signed a one-year deal with the Blues on Wednesday after multiple injuries to the team's forward corps, but his season debut will be put on hold. The 34-year-old winger is expected to play in the bottom six when he's ready, and he adds a veteran presence as well as a scoring touch. Brouwer posted 12 goals and 21 points with the Panther last year, and he'll look to clear up his visa concerns by Monday's matchup against the Predators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.