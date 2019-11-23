Brouwer (visa issues) won't play in Saturday's game against the Predators, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Brouwer signed a one-year deal with the Blues on Wednesday after multiple injuries to the team's forward corps, but his season debut will be put on hold. The 34-year-old winger is expected to play in the bottom six when he's ready, and he adds a veteran presence as well as a scoring touch. Brouwer posted 12 goals and 21 points with the Panther last year, and he'll look to clear up his visa concerns by Monday's matchup against the Predators.