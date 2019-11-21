Blues' Troy Brouwer: Inks one-year deal
Brouwer signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 with the Blues on Wednesday.
Following long-term injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) and Alex Steen (ankle), the Blues brought in Brouwer on a professional tryout agreement. Now, Sammy Blais will miss 10 weeks with a wrist injury, so the Blues will bring Brouwer aboard to add depth and a valued veteran presence to the lineup. The 34-year-old scored 12 goals and added nine assists for the Panthers last year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.