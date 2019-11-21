Brouwer signed a one-year contract worth $750,000 with the Blues on Wednesday.

Following long-term injuries to Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) and Alex Steen (ankle), the Blues brought in Brouwer on a professional tryout agreement. Now, Sammy Blais will miss 10 weeks with a wrist injury, so the Blues will bring Brouwer aboard to add depth and a valued veteran presence to the lineup. The 34-year-old scored 12 goals and added nine assists for the Panthers last year.