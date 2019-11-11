Brouwer signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blues on Monday.

Brouwer played a key role in the Blues' run to the 2016 Western-Conference Final, as he registered 18 goals and 39 points in the regular season and stacked up another 13 points in the playoffs. The Blues let him walk in free agency, and Brouwer spent two years with the Flames and one with the Panthers, marking 25 or fewer points in each campaign. It makes sense that the Blues are affording the 34-year-old winger another shot with the team since Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) is out until late March, as he brings veteran experience to the table and could add a physical force to the bottom six.