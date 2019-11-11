Blues' Troy Brouwer: Inks PTO with Blues
Brouwer signed a professional tryout agreement with the Blues on Monday.
Brouwer played a key role in the Blues' run to the 2016 Western-Conference Final, as he registered 18 goals and 39 points in the regular season and stacked up another 13 points in the playoffs. The Blues let him walk in free agency, and Brouwer spent two years with the Flames and one with the Panthers, marking 25 or fewer points in each campaign. It makes sense that the Blues are affording the 34-year-old winger another shot with the team since Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) is out until late March, as he brings veteran experience to the table and could add a physical force to the bottom six.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.