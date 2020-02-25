Blues' Troy Brouwer: Promoted to parent club
St. Louis recalled Brouwer from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
Brouwer will likely stick with the big club for the remainder of the season, but he'll have a tough time cracking the lineup on a regular basis. The 34-year-old winger has potted one goal while averaging just 9:28 of ice time per contest in 13 appearances with the Blues this year.
