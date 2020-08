Brouwer picked up a goal on his lone shot and also supplied two PIM and two hits in Thursday's 6-4 round-robin loss to Vegas.

Brouwer gave the Blues their final lead of the game when he buried a backdoor one-timer in the latter stages of the second period. The 34-year-old winger is a battled-tested playoff veteran but isn't likely to supply much offensive punch over the course of the postseason.