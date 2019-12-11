Blues' Troy Brouwer: Scores in loss to Sabres
Brouwer pitched in a goal during a 5-2 loss to Buffalo on Tuesday.
Brouwer was playing in just his eighth game of 2019-20, picking up his first point of the season in a losing cause. The 34-year-old does not deserve fantasy consideration this year, strange considering Brouwer had spent so many seasons racking up anywhere between 20 and 40 points.
