The Blues reassigned Brouwer (illness) to AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Brouwer has missed the past two games with a sickness, but he's often a healthy scratch anyway. The Blues sent him down following the All-Star break, but it wasn't clear if the veteran winger would report to the minor-league affiliate. That will come into question again, and the team may give him a few days to ponder his options.