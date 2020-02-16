Blues' Troy Brouwer: Shuffles back to minors
The Blues reassigned Brouwer (illness) to AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Brouwer has missed the past two games with a sickness, but he's often a healthy scratch anyway. The Blues sent him down following the All-Star break, but it wasn't clear if the veteran winger would report to the minor-league affiliate. That will come into question again, and the team may give him a few days to ponder his options.
