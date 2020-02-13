Brouwer is dealing with an illness that will sideline him against Vegas on Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Brouwer has struggled to crack the lineup for the Blues with any consistency. Even when the veteran does play, he is averaging a meager 9:28 of ice time. It would likely take a significant number of injuries for Brouwer to jump up to a top-six role and even then, he is unlikely to offer much in terms of fantasy value.