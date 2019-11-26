Blues' Troy Brouwer: Uneventful 2019-20 debut
Brouwer (visa) had one shot on goal in 9:01 of playing time in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Nashville.
Brouwer was in the St. Louis lineup for the first time all season after resolving his visa issues. He saw limited ice time and did not hit the scoresheet outside of his one hit. The 34-year-old figures to fill a fourth-line depth role for the Blues after recording 12 goals and 21 points in 75 games last season with Florida.
