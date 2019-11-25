Play

Brouwer (visa issues) will play in Monday's game against the Predators.

Brouwer's visa issues were cleared up, so he'll make his start his second stint with the Blues. The 34-year-old brings a valued veteran presence to the club after spending the 2015-16 season and an encouraging playoff run with the Blues. Brouwer figures to slot in on the fourth line.

