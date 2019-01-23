The Blues activated Bozak (concussion) off of injured reserve Wednesday.

Bozak will draw back in for the Blues after missing nine consecutive games beginning Jan. 7 due to a concussion. The team has yet to hold a morning skate, so it's unclear exactly where he will slot in at this point. Still, the return of the veteran pivot, who own 18 points over 39 games, should provide a boost for the Notes heading into the All-Star break.