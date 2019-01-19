Bozak (concussion) is hoping to return before the All-Star break, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bozak has missed the last seven games and will miss Saturday's contest versus the Senators, so he's aiming to suit up either Monday versus the Kings or Wednesday versus the Ducks. In Bozak's absence, Oskar Sundqvist has filled in as the third-line center and played well, so Bozak could have competition for minutes when he gets back on the ice.