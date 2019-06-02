Bozak posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 3.

Bozak has produced a pair of helpers in the Stanley Cup Finals so far, but it comes with a minus-2 rating. The center has five goals and 12 points in 22 playoff contests, adding 31 shots and 29 hits so far while also seeing trace amounts of power-play time, which is where his helper Saturday came on a goal by Colton Parayko.