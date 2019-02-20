Blues' Tyler Bozak: Bags two apples
Bozak dished out two helpers in Tuesday's win over the Maple Leafs.
Since the Blues moved Bozak up to the second line, they've won 11 straight games. After getting used to his new line, Bozak has benefited greatly from the move as well with six points over the last six games. As long as the Blues keep rolling, he'll likely keep working with this unit and could be a value add in daily fantasy settings.
