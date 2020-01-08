Blues' Tyler Bozak: Breaks ice in victory
Bozak scored a goal on his lone shot of the game and won eight of 11 faceoffs (72.7 percent) in Tuesday's 3-2 win over San Jose.
Bozak broke a scoreless tie just under six minutes into the second period Tuesday, picking up his ninth goal of the season. He's found the net four times in his last six games, giving him at least an outside shot at his first 20-goal campaign since 2014-15 with Toronto.
