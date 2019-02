Bozak scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's win over the Predators.

The Blues simply couldn't figure out Preds goalie Juuse Saros, who stopped 42 of 43 shots in the game, until Tyler Bozak snuck one through his five hole with just 7:25 remaining. The Blues hung on with an empty-net score from Alex Pietrangelo as Bozak posted his third game-winning goal of the season. He now has 10 goals and 27 points through 54 games.