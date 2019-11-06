Bozak scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

Bozak capitalized on a beautiful pass from Sammy Blais to open the scoring early in the second period. Bozak has a modest three-game point streak (one score, two helpers and a plus-3 rating), giving him seven points in 16 appearances. The 33-year-old continues to play pivot on the third line, which may slightly suppress his chances to score.