Blues' Tyler Bozak: Contributes insurance tally
Bozak scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks in Game 6.
Bozak's third-period goal, his third of the series, provided welcomed insurance as the Blues marched to the 4-2 series win. Bozak has five goals and assists apiece in 19 postseason contests as a solid bottom-six point producer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...