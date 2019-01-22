Bozak (concussion) remains a possibility for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.

Bozak hoped to return before the All-Star break and he may do so in his last opportunity before the recess. The veteran pivot has performed reasonably well through 39 contests to date, notching six goals and 12 assists. He should slot back into a top-six role for the Notes if given the green light.

