Blues' Tyler Bozak: Could return Wednesday
Bozak (concussion) remains a possibility for Wednesday's game against the Ducks.
Bozak hoped to return before the All-Star break and he may do so in his last opportunity before the recess. The veteran pivot has performed reasonably well through 39 contests to date, notching six goals and 12 assists. He should slot back into a top-six role for the Notes if given the green light.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...