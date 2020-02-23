Blues' Tyler Bozak: Deemed day-to-day
Bozak (lower body) won't play in Sunday's game against the Wild and is considered day-to-day, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Bozak is still managing the injury that he sustained in Thursday's game against the Coyotes. In his stead, Oskar Sundqvist will continue to center the third line with MacKenzie MacEachern drawing into the lineup. Expect another word on Bozak's health ahead of Tuesday's game against the Blackhawks.
