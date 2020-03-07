Blues' Tyler Bozak: Dishes power-play helper
Bozak registered a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.
Bozak saw a shot attempt in the first period turn into a juicy rebound that Vince Dunn put away to tie the game at one. The 33-year-old Bozak has a goal and a helper in five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's at 29 points (four on the power play), 107 shots and a minus-1 rating in 65 appearances overall.
