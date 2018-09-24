Blues' Tyler Bozak: Expected to suit up Tuesday

Bozak (groin) is slated to play against the Capitals on Tuesday.

Bozak pending reintroduction into the lineup should quell any fears fantasy owners may have had about him not being ready for Opening Night. While the center has reached the 20-goal mark in just one of his previous five seasons -- in all but one of those campaigns he earned 40-plus points. With his new club, Bozak figures to slot into a bottom-six role to start, but could challenge for a second-line role throughout the season.