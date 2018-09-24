Blues' Tyler Bozak: Expected to suit up Tuesday
Bozak (groin) is slated to play against the Capitals on Tuesday.
Bozak pending reintroduction into the lineup should quell any fears fantasy owners may have had about him not being ready for Opening Night. While the center has reached the 20-goal mark in just one of his previous five seasons -- in all but one of those campaigns he earned 40-plus points. With his new club, Bozak figures to slot into a bottom-six role to start, but could challenge for a second-line role throughout the season.
More News
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Not playing Sunday•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Unavailable Friday•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Tallies pair of goals, including game-winner•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Finds new deal in Western Conference•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Posts multi-point game versus Bruins•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Notches two assists•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...