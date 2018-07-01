Blues' Tyler Bozak: Finds new deal in Western Conference
Bozak will sign a three-year contract with the Blues worth $5 million AAV, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
The Blues biggest need in free agency was a top-six center. While teams continued to wait on the John Tavares decision, they were able to nab their man. Bozak posted 11 goals and 43 points while averaging 15:39 through 81 games in 2017-18. The 32-year-old will compete for the second-line center role behind Brayden Schenn.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Posts multi-point game versus Bruins•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Notches two assists•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Notches two assists in Wednesday's SO win•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Snaps 16-game goal drought with snipe•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Provides two assists in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Tyler Bozak: Delivers in clutch Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...