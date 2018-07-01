Blues' Tyler Bozak: Finds new deal in Western Conference

Bozak will sign a three-year contract with the Blues worth $5 million AAV, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

The Blues biggest need in free agency was a top-six center. While teams continued to wait on the John Tavares decision, they were able to nab their man. Bozak posted 11 goals and 43 points while averaging 15:39 through 81 games in 2017-18. The 32-year-old will compete for the second-line center role behind Brayden Schenn.