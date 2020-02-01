Blues' Tyler Bozak: Generates helper
Bozak produced an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Bozak had the lone helper on Robert Thomas' game-tying goal at 2:12 of the third period. The assist snapped a four-game point drought for Bozak, who is up to 25 points in 51 appearances. The 33-year-old operates in a third-line role, but it's still possible he challenges the 40-point mark by the end of the year.
