Bozak dished out two assists in Thursday's 6-4 win over Ottawa.

It took Bozak a while to get involved in the scoring, but he picked up a helper on David Perron's game-winning goal with 5:06 remaining before adding another assist on Ryan O'Reilly's empty-netter with 1:16 left. These were Bozak's first points of the season after he had opened the campaign on a three-game point drought.