Bozak (rest) won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus Minnesota, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Bozak will get the night off Wednesday, but he'll likely return to action for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Wild. With Bozak watching from the press box, Klim Kostin is expected to draw into the lineup and make his season debut.
More News
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Opens scoring in third period•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Provides pair of helpers•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Steals and scores shorthanded goal•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Sets up both goals Thursday•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Tacks on power-play helper•
-
Blues' Tyler Bozak: Records power-play assist•