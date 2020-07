Bozak (personal) is on the ice for Tuesday's practice, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bozak missed the final game of the regular season prior to the NHL suspending play to be present for the birth of his child, but he was always expected to be available once training camp opened. The 34-year-old vet has picked up 13 goals and 29 points in 67 games while skating in a middle-six role this campaign.