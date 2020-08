Bozak (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's Game 6 versus the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bozak took warmups ahead of Friday's game but was ultimately not available to play. He blocked four shots in Game 5, so he may be dealing with side effects from that physically taxing performance. Mackenzie MacEachern enters the lineup in a bottom-six role to replace Bozak.