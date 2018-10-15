Blues' Tyler Bozak: Lights lamp with power-play score
Bozak buried a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
It was Bozak's first goal as a Blue and it gave his team the lead late in the second period that would eventually slip away. The longtime Maple Leaf has just two points, six shots on goal and a minus-3 rating through five games to start the season. His scoring pace should pick up as he's seeing a sizable increase in power-play time on ice than he received with Toronto in recent years.
